Kanye West Celebrates GAP Stock Surging W/ Priceless North West Dog Walking Moment: “Meanwhile”
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is always going to put his family first. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to celebrate the immediate financial impact of his new GAP partnership on the stock market by showing off a priceless North West moment. Yeezy x Nori Heading into Saturday, Mr. West went to his Twitter page […]
According to Business Insider, as a teenager, Kanye West worked at a Gap store in Chicago.
Now, as a billionaire rapper and entrepreneur, he's teaming up with the iconic, yet struggling brand to create a new Yeezy clothing collection.
The line will be called Yeezy Gap and will hit Gap stores and be...