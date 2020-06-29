Dr. Dre + His Wife Nicole Young File For Divorce After 24 Years Together
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Music mogul Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young are reportedly done with love. The hip-hop pair are gearing up for divorce after nearly 25 years together. Dre x Nicole According to reports, the Doc and Nicole will go their separate ways despite their marriage lasting nearly a quarter of a century. Mrs. Young reportedly […]
