Kim Kardashian's Personal Net Worth Revealed After KKW Beauty Becomes Valued at $1 Billion

Just Jared Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
On Monday (June 29), it was revealed that Kim Kardashian had officially sold a 20% stake in her company KKW Beauty to beauty brand Coty for $200 million. This news, according to Forbes, estimates that KKW Beauty is now worth $1 billion, and puts Kim Kardashian‘s worth at around $900 million. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
