Black-ish's Marsai Martin Fires Back at Those Commenting About Her Teeth & Hair Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Black-ish actress Marsai Martin is firing back at haters after appearing virtually at the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 28). The 15-year-old star introduced the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award to Megan Thee Stallion and she quickly received a ton of social media attention. “Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or [...] 👓 View full article

0

