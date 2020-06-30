Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lena Dunham Speaks Out After People Call Out Her Privilege in Hollywood

Just Jared Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Lena Dunham had a pretty easy time launching her career in Hollywood and she totally recognizes that fact. The 34-year-old actress noticed she was trending on Twitter this weekend after BIPOC filmmakers and actors were retweeting one of her quotes and sharing their own experiences in the industry. The tweet was from The Hollywood Reporter [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

A Conversation With Lena Waithe & Jonica T. Gibbs: The Importance of Advocacy and Mentorship in Hollywood | Pride Summit 2020 [Video]

A Conversation With Lena Waithe & Jonica T. Gibbs: The Importance of Advocacy and Mentorship in Hollywood | Pride Summit 2020

A Conversation With Lena Waithe & Jonica T. Gibbs: The Importance of Advocacy and Mentorship in Hollywood | Pride Summit 2020

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 20:56Published
Brad Pitt and Lena Dunham kissing photos were ‘taken out of context' [Video]

Brad Pitt and Lena Dunham kissing photos were ‘taken out of context'

Lena Dunham has explained the awkward photos of her and Brad Pitt that went viral online following the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood premiere in London last year.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Lena Dunham vows to 'sit down' and 'shut up' in post about her own privilege

 'The Hollywood system is rigged in favour of white people,' tweeted the actor and writer
Independent


Tweets about this

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano RT @JustJared: People called out Lena Dunham's privilege in Hollywood and she spoke out to agree with them - read her tweets https://t.co/w… 17 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com People called out Lena Dunham's privilege in Hollywood and she spoke out to agree with them - read her tweets https://t.co/wdSIKRB90r 17 minutes ago