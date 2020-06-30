Global  

Justice League's Ray Fisher Retracts Support for Joss Whedon

Just Jared Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the DC Universe, seems to have some beef with Joss Whedon. If you don’t know the history, Joss stepped in to finish directing Justice League when director Zack Snyder had to step away from the project mid-way through. At the time, back in 2017, Ray threw his support behind [...]
