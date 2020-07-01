Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ray Fisher Says Joss Whedon Was 'Abusive' to 'Justice League' Cast & Crew

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Ray Fisher is continuing to speak out against Joss Whedon. After the 32-year-old Justice League star, who plays Cyborg in the DC Universe, announced that he retracted his support for the director earlier in the week, Ray elaborated further on his issues with the 56-year-old director and producer on Wednesday (July 1). PHOTOS: Check out [...]
