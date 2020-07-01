Lea Michele's Former Broadway Co-Star Craig Ramsay Does Not Hold Back When Asked About Her
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Another one of Lea Michele‘s former co-stars is coming forward with a story about his experience with her. Craig Ramsay, who you may know from Bravo‘s Newlyweds The First Year, was on Broadway with Lea Michele during Fiddler on the Roof in the early 2000s. “I just didn’t want to hear Lea Michele’s name in [...]
Another one of Lea Michele's former co-stars is speaking up about his experience with the singer and actress.
Recently she been accused of workplace microaggressions, racism, transphobia, and slew of other abhorrent behavior.
The accusations have destroyed her once bright career.
Craig Ramsey...