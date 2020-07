Bryce Hall Confirms Relationship Status With Addison Rae Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Bryce Hall is opening up about his relationship with Addison Rae. The 20-year-old musician and TikTok star opened up about the dating rumors and their current relationship status. “We are hanging out,” Bryce told ET. “We’re still, like, really good friends. Like, we never broke… we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Priscila Bryce Hall Confirms Relationship Status With Addison Rae https://t.co/WLlM7n8Nsh via @JustJaredJr 5 days ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @justjaredjr: Bryce Hall is opening up about his current relationship with Addison Rae https://t.co/41Dd9dbCh6 5 days ago Just Jared Jr. Bryce Hall is opening up about his current relationship with Addison Rae https://t.co/41Dd9dbCh6 6 days ago Joanna RT @seventeen: Bryce Hall and Addison Rae Went On a Date Together As Josh Richards Seemingly Confirms They’re Dating https://t.co/8Ho77LXuO… 1 week ago Seventeen Bryce Hall and Addison Rae Went On a Date Together As Josh Richards Seemingly Confirms They’re Dating… https://t.co/eQ37IxMQuE 1 week ago