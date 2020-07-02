Meghan Markle Felt 'Unprotected' By Royal Family, Court Documents Reveal
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Court documents revealed how Meghan Markle really felt during her time pregnant with her first child, Archie, with her husband Prince Harry. The pregnancy occurred from 2018-2019, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still part of the royal family. “[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging [...]
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt "unprotected" by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as part of her legal action against a newspaper. Edward Baran reports.
