Meghan Markle Felt 'Unprotected' By Royal Family, Court Documents Reveal

Thursday, 2 July 2020
Court documents revealed how Meghan Markle really felt during her time pregnant with her first child, Archie, with her husband Prince Harry. The pregnancy occurred from 2018-2019, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still part of the royal family. “[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging [...]
News video: Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant

Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant 01:22

 Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt "unprotected" by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as part of her legal action against a newspaper. Edward Baran reports.

The Duchess of Sussex was left “unprotected by the Institution” of the monarchy when attacked by the media and “prohibited from defending herself”, according to leaked court documents.

The royal family has adapted to an unprecedented change in royal duties during lockdown.Public appearances were swapped for online video calls as the Windsors followed the rules and stayed at home.The..

According to Lady Colin Campbell, money is the only thing on Meghan Markle's mind.

 New court documents from Meghan Markle's ongoing lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday reveal the Duchess of Sussex felt "unprotected" by the Royal Family....
Meghan Markle says she was left 'unprotected' by Royal Family while pregnant In papers submitted to the High Court the actress also claims her wedding to Prince Harry generated £1billion of tourism revenue.
