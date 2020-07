Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing



Donald Trump Says He Wasn't Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing President Donald Trump has confirmed that he was serious about his suggestion that COVID-19 testing needed to be slowed down in the.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago Fauci, Birx's Warning To Trump About Tulsa Rally Fell On Deaf Ears



White House coronavirus advisers Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci weren't overly enthused about President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma. According to Business Insider, they expressed fears.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding



Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding President Donald Trump posted his letter to the WHO in a Monday night tweet. He threatened to pull the U.S. out of the World.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:26 Published on May 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Trump ally Herman Cain who attended Tulsa rally in hospital with coronavirus Herman Cain, a Republican politician and 2011 presidential primary candidate for the Republican party, has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

Independent 8 hours ago





