Hugh Downs Dead - Former 'Today' Show Anchor Dies at 99 Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Hugh Downs has sadly died. The broadcasting icon passed away on Wednesday (July 1) at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, his family confirmed on Thursday (June 2) to NBC News. Hugh joined NBC in Chicago after serving in the Army, and was a Today show anchor from 1962 to 1971. “Downs spoke on air during [...] 👓 View full article