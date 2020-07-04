Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Drops Out of Race After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

E! Online Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson is sitting out the Brickyard 400 race this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus. According to a statement released by NASCAR, Johnson is missing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson: We must not let businesses down as coronavirus lockdown is eased

Johnson: We must not let businesses down as coronavirus lockdown is eased 00:53

 At a Government coronavirus press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges the public to behave responsibly as pubs prepare to open as 6am on saturday. A spike in cases would result in lockdown being reintroduced and businesses being forced to close again.

Related videos from verified sources

"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson [Video]

"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Friday not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Johnson County labs 'overwhelmed,' test results delayed [Video]

Johnson County labs 'overwhelmed,' test results delayed

The Johnson County, Kansas, Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday it is experiencing a delay in getting COVID-19 test results back from its labs.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:00Published
Johnson announces 'New Deal' to prepare for coronavirus economic shock [Video]

Johnson announces 'New Deal' to prepare for coronavirus economic shock

Boris Johnson has announced a spending spree and a new “opportunity guarantee” to help the economy cope with the “aftershock” of the coronavirus crisis.The Prime Minister acknowledged that jobs..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Pulls Out of Weekend Race After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

 Jimmie Johnson will not be racing as planned this weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. The 44-year-old driver, who is a seven time...
Just Jared

7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tests positive for virus

 Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,
CBC.ca

7-time champion Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to test positive for the coronavirus

 INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to test positive for the coronavirus.
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Drops Out of Race After Testing Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/hUPo706W9W https://t.co/rOgk7uDWIp 25 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Drops Out of Race After Testing Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/AfNSKsDPVj 26 minutes ago

iBoldNews

iboldnews NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Drops Out of Race After Testing Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/PbTxZFQjWs 27 minutes ago