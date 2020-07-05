Global  

Shia LaBeouf gets entire chest tattooed for 'The Tax Collector'

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 July 2020
American actor Shia LaBeouf has tattooed his entire chest for his new movie, 'The Tax Collector.'

According to Page Six, the 34-year-old star has been steadily covering his torso with increasingly elaborate tattoos for some time now, and it has been revealed that he did so for a role."

The 'Transformers' star has played the...
