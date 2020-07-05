|
|
|
Shia LaBeouf gets entire chest tattooed for 'The Tax Collector'
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
American actor Shia LaBeouf has tattooed his entire chest for his new movie, 'The Tax Collector.'
According to Page Six, the 34-year-old star has been steadily covering his torso with increasingly elaborate tattoos for some time now, and it has been revealed that he did so for a role."
The 'Transformers' star has played the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
The Tax Collector movie (2020) - Shia LeBeouf, Bobby Soto
The Tax Collector movie trailer - Plot synopsis: David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are "tax collectors" for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs'..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:22Published
Tweets about this
|