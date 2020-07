Sylvester Stallone: Know the man behind the muscle Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

*1.* Sylvester Stallone's trademark droopy eyes and slurred speech are the results of paralysis on the left side of his face caused by a facial nerve being accidentally severed at the time of his birth.



*2.* Ridden with poverty, Stallone did odd jobs to make ends meet. He cleaned up lions' cages at the Central Park Zoo in New... *1.* Sylvester Stallone's trademark droopy eyes and slurred speech are the results of paralysis on the left side of his face caused by a facial nerve being accidentally severed at the time of his birth.*2.* Ridden with poverty, Stallone did odd jobs to make ends meet. He cleaned up lions' cages at the Central Park Zoo in New 👓 View full article