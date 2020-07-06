Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Defends Trump Comment That 99% of Coronavirus Cases Are ‘Harmless’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID: Out of 25,000 active patients, 15,000 being treated at home, says Delhi CM Kejriwal



Briefing about the coronavirus situation in national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that out of 25,000 active patients, 15,000 are being treated in home premises. "Out of 25,000.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published 3 hours ago COVID: Delhi CM Kejriwal urges eligible people to donate plasma



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 06 urged eligible people to donate plasma in fight with coronavirus disease. "The number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published 3 hours ago Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala 'volcano' analogy



From the samples of two slain terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir testing positive, to Delhi reaching the cusp of the 1-lakh mark in total cases - here are the top ten news updates on the spread of the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:51 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this