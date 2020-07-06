Global  

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Defends Trump Comment That 99% of Coronavirus Cases Are 'Harmless'

Mediaite Monday, 6 July 2020
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is backing up President Donald Trump's comments in which he claimed that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless."
