Zach Braff Mourns Nick Cordero, Reveals the Final Text He Received From Him
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Zach Braff is mourning the loss of his friend, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who passed away at the young age of 41 after battling Coronavirus in the hospital for over 90 days. “Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But [...]
Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who publicly battled COVID-19 has died.
His wife, Amanda Kloots shared the news on her official Instagram page saying; "God has another angel in heaven now".
Kloots posted; "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his...