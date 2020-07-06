Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zach Braff Mourns Nick Cordero, Reveals the Final Text He Received From Him

Just Jared Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Zach Braff is mourning the loss of his friend, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who passed away at the young age of 41 after battling Coronavirus in the hospital for over 90 days. “Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications

Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications 00:37

 Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who publicly battled COVID-19 has died. His wife, Amanda Kloots shared the news on her official Instagram page saying; "God has another angel in heaven now". Kloots posted; "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Cordero likely to require double lung transplant [Video]

Nick Cordero likely to require double lung transplant

A double lung transplant might be the 'ultimate goal' for hospitalised Broadway actor Nick Cordero following his brutal battle with coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Out Of Coma, Most Likely Needs Double Lung Transplant [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Out Of Coma, Most Likely Needs Double Lung Transplant

Broadway star Nick Cordero is finally out of a coma and has tested negative for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:08Published
Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant [Video]

Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant

Broadway star Nick Cordero is "too weak" to undergo a lung transplant operation, his wife Amanda Kloots has confirmed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Zach Braff is mourning the loss of his friend Nick Cordero and revealing the heartbreaking final text message he re… https://t.co/dpojKLbqNi 6 minutes ago

thedeadbeater

celebrity death RT @people: Nick Cordero's Best Friend Zach Braff Mourns His Death: 'I Have Honestly Never Known a Kinder Person'​ https://t.co/n4tkVuTJGO 8 minutes ago

BrenDee85

ᗷᖇEᑎᗪᗩ 💁🏼‍♀️ᗰᗩᖇIE Nick Cordero's Best Friend Zach Braff Mourns His Death: 'I Have Honestly Never Known a Kinder Person' https://t.co/dB0Tn3JQEp 20 minutes ago