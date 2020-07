Chris Evans & Lily James Photographed Together During Night Out Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Chris Evans and Lily James were photographed out together! The 39-year-old Marvel star and 31-year-old Mamma Mia 2 actress were seen at Mark's Club in London, England on Saturday (July 4). The pair then seemed to arrive at the same hotel, but used separate entrances once they arrived. So far, neither star has spoken out [...]