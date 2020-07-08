Global  

'Fast & Furious' Star Jordana Brewster & Husband Andrew Form Split After 13 Years of Marriage

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form are parting ways. The 40-year-old Fast & The Furious actress filed for divorce from her husband, The Blast reported on Tuesday (July 7) amid speculation that the couple had split. According to legal documents filed on Wednesday (July 1), the two “quietly separated” earlier in 2020, which did not reach [...]
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications

Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications 00:37

 Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who publicly battled COVID-19 has died. His wife, Amanda Kloots shared the news on her official Instagram page saying; "God has another angel in heaven now". Kloots posted; "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his...

