Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp Releases Photos of His Severed Finger During Alleged Amber Heard Fight

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp has released photos of his severed finger after ex-wife Amber Heard allegedly threw a bottle of vodka at him back in 2015. If you didn’t know, the former couple is in court in London as Johnny is suing a tabloid newspaper for libel over allegations written about his marriage to Amber. Specifically, he [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnny Depp to face Amber Heard in court during U.K. libel trial

Johnny Depp to face Amber Heard in court during U.K. libel trial 00:46

 Johnny Depp will come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amber Heard in court, after a judge ruled the actress could be present while Depp gives evidence in his libel case against Britain's The Sun newspaper.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp trial: Actor tells court of drug use 'at a very young age' [Video]

Johnny Depp trial: Actor tells court of drug use 'at a very young age'

Johnny Depp has told a High Court judge how his drug use started "at a very young age", beginning when he took one of his mother's "nerve pills".The Hollywood actor said his mother used to ask him to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown [Video]

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at London’s High Court for a legal showdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard come face-to-face in London High Court [Video]

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard come face-to-face in London High Court

The bitter legal drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has officially begun.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published

Tweets about this

juliokurniawan

Julio Kurniawan⁷ RT @JustJared: Johnny Depp claims his finger was severed after Amber Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him: https://t.co/2xDtKpqOGT 9 minutes ago

pronetomisery

💙💜💖 so are we just supposed to forget that there are texts where j*hnny tells his doctor that he cut his own finger off https://t.co/LgcKe9Ldoe 10 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Johnny Depp claims his finger was severed after Amber Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him: https://t.co/2xDtKpqOGT 21 minutes ago