Ahead of its release, Breathe: Into the Shadows makers shares a thrilling video of its upcoming show

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Less than 48 hours to go for Breathe: Into the shadows to finally release on Amazon Prime Video. Ever since the trailer released, it has been recieving appreciation from everyone from the fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan. The 12-episode show will also mark the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan who recently completed 20...
News video: Nithya Menen on Breathe 2, playing Jayalalithaa, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Nithya Menen on Breathe 2, playing Jayalalithaa, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut 11:18

 Ahead of the release of her digital debut Breathe: Into The Shadows, Nithya Menen opened up in an interview with Hindustan Times about the OTT space, her experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan, playing Jayalalithaa in The Iron Lady and her films getting remade in Hindi.

Abhishek Bachchan announces the live premiere of Breathe: Into The Shadows trailer

 Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen playing parents of the missing...
Mid-Day


