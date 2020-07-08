Ahead of its release, Breathe: Into the Shadows makers shares a thrilling video of its upcoming show
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Less than 48 hours to go for Breathe: Into the shadows to finally release on Amazon Prime Video. Ever since the trailer released, it has been recieving appreciation from everyone from the fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan. The 12-episode show will also mark the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan who recently completed 20...
Ahead of the release of her digital debut Breathe: Into The Shadows, Nithya Menen opened up in an interview with Hindustan Times about the OTT space, her experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan, playing Jayalalithaa in The Iron Lady and her films getting remade in Hindi.
Over half of Americans think video games should be considered a part of the Olympics, according to new research.The survey looked at 2,000 Americans' opinions on video games and asked them to examine..