Johnny Depp Denies Hitting Ex Amber Heard Amid Libel Case

Amber Heard arrives at High Court for second day of hearings



Amber Heard has arrived at the High Court in London for the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:37 Published 8 hours ago

Depp arrives for day two of libel trial



Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at the High Court in London for day two of the actor's libel case against News Group Newspapers after 'The Sun' newspaper branded him a.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:32 Published 8 hours ago