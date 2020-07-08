Johnny Depp Denies Hitting Ex Amber Heard Amid Libel Case
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Johnny Depp is denying that he hit his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in a jealous rage. The 57-year-old actor was cross-examined on Wednesday (July 8) by a lawyer for The Sun amid Johnny‘s libel case in a courtroom in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp If you didn’t know, Johnny [...]
Johnny Depp will come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amber Heard in court, after a judge ruled the actress could be present while Depp gives evidence in his libel case against Britain's The Sun newspaper.
Amber Heard allegedly called James Franco a “rapist,” her ex husband Johnny Depp apparently said in court today while being questioned by lawyers. During his... Just Jared Also reported by •eBaums World
After actors and ex couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came face to face in the former’s libel trial on Tuesday, new photos of him in the hospital have come... WorldNews Also reported by •Daily Record •AceShowbiz •Just Jared