Johnny Depp Denies Hitting Ex Amber Heard Amid Libel Case

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp is denying that he hit his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in a jealous rage. The 57-year-old actor was cross-examined on Wednesday (July 8) by a lawyer for The Sun amid Johnny‘s libel case in a courtroom in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp If you didn’t know, Johnny [...]
 Johnny Depp will come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amber Heard in court, after a judge ruled the actress could be present while Depp gives evidence in his libel case against Britain's The Sun newspaper.

