Johnny Depp's lawyer calls Amber Heard a 'compulsive liar' and 'abuser'
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
High court hears closing remarks on final day of three-week libel case exposing star couple’s troubled relationship Amber Heard was a “compulsive liar” and the “abuser” in her marriage to Johnny Depp, the high court was told on the final day of the three-week libel case that has exposed the couple’s...
