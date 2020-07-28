Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp's lawyer calls Amber Heard a 'compulsive liar' and 'abuser'

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp's lawyer calls Amber Heard a 'compulsive liar' and 'abuser'High court hears closing remarks on final day of three-week libel case exposing star couple’s troubled relationship Amber Heard was a “compulsive liar” and the “abuser” in her marriage to Johnny Depp, the high court was told on the final day of the three-week libel case that has exposed the couple’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for final day of case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for final day of case 01:09

 Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was greeted by fans at London's High Court on Tuesday as he arrived for the final day of his libel case against British newspaper The Sun.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Amber Heard gives statement outside High Court [Video]

Amber Heard gives statement outside High Court

Actress Amber Heard has given a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London as her ex-husband's - Actor Johnny Depp - libel case against News Group Newspapers concludes. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:35Published
Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims [Video]

Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims

Elon Musk has jokingly challenged Johnny Depp to a "cage fight" over allegations he had an affair with the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife Heard

 A lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny..
WorldNews

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Johnny Depp: 'Wife beater' libel trial enters final day as lawyer calls allegation 'career-ending'

 Judgment to be reserved in high-profile court battle
Independent
Johnny Depp arrives for final day of libel hearing [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives for final day of libel hearing

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London for the final day ofhearings in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executiveeditor, Dan Wootton. Prior to his arrival, fans patiently waiting outside thecourt were handed gift packs from the Pirates of the Caribbean star'smanagement team including a thank you note.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations [Video]

Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations

A look at five twists and turns in Johnny Depp’s court case against News GroupNewspapers, with each day bringing with it unexpected revelations about hismarriage to Amber Heard. From the defecation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told [Video]

Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have been provided with a video from “an anonymoussource” which they say shows Amber Heard “attacked” her sister, the High Courthas heard. On Friday morning, the Pirates..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Amber Heard called Johnny Depp 'violent and crazy' in 2013 texts [Video]

Amber Heard called Johnny Depp 'violent and crazy' in 2013 texts

Amber Heard called Johnny Depp "violent and crazy" in texts sent to her mother in 2013, Britain's High Court heard on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp's lawyer calls Amber Heard a 'compulsive liar' and 'abuser'

Johnny Depp's lawyer calls Amber Heard a 'compulsive liar' and 'abuser' High court hears closing remarks on final day of three-week libel case exposing star couple’s troubled relationship Amber Heard was a “compulsive liar” and...
WorldNews

Cheers as Johnny Depp arrives for final day of libel trial

 Cheers echoed around the Royal Courts of Justice as Johnny Depp arrived at the famous London building for the final day of his libel trial against The Sun...
Belfast Telegraph

Final Day of Closing Arguments in Johnny Depp's Libel Trial Begins - Video
RIA Nov.


Tweets about this