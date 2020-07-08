Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JK Rowling Wants to Get Rid of 'Cancel Culture'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
JK Rowling is among a group of writers who are wanting to get rid of cancel culture – TooFab This actor almost starred opposite Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name – Just Jared Keke Palmer says President Donald Trump is inciting a race war – TooFab Johnny Depp reveals advice he gave his [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against

White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture" 00:33

 During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kept quiet. McEnany would not say whether President Trump supports flying the Confederate flag or is against it. "What we're seeing across the nation is this vast cancel culture, where we're going to tear down our...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event [Video]

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Lili Reinhart slams 'remarkably selfish' cancel culture [Video]

Lili Reinhart slams 'remarkably selfish' cancel culture

Lili Reinhart has hit out at online trolls for attempting to get stars "cancelled" following a string of seemingly false allegations of s*xual abuse against her Riverdale co-stars.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Cancel culture war inflamed by letter on 'open debate' signed by J. K. Rowling

 The publication of a letter in Harper's Magazine signed by 150 world-renowned academics, writers and artists to further free speech has amped up social media...
Deutsche Welle

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

 Hold the PRess initiative puts agencies’ feet to the fire on diversity; Organizers pan Facebook meeting; J.K. Rowling, other authors call out cancel culture.
PRWeek

JK Rowling signs public letter denouncing cancel culture
ContactMusic


Tweets about this

KeaneDom

Dom RT @a_nitak: Is this the same @jk_rowling who wants an end to cancel culture? https://t.co/Utgopm1fhS 3 minutes ago

anloftus28

Mantis Toboggan, M.D. JK Rowling wants to end cancel culture because she’s been canceled so many times for being a TERF. Harry Potter was… https://t.co/GP6BVrHHl6 16 minutes ago

savage_prof

Prof. Savage BLM ACAB RT @ReverendHexar: @bariweiss @jk_rowling @thomaschattwill Bari Weiss, who started her career by trying to get Palestinian professors fired… 18 minutes ago

swordgoblin

Emery @ DISEMPOWER DISARM DISBAND RT @macmonky: if jk rowling wants cancel culture to end, maybe she should stop posting cringe? 24 minutes ago

penraptor

ben darules RT @justjaredjr: JK Rowling is one of many writers who want to cancel cancel culture https://t.co/mwu4PMTODN 30 minutes ago

LLsunflower

SUNF#303 RT @lex_than_three: anti cancel culture, free speech absolutism, etc is all fake - people with power think these should be weapons only the… 31 minutes ago

lex_than_three

Lexi (They/Them) anti cancel culture, free speech absolutism, etc is all fake - people with power think these should be weapons only… https://t.co/EcpqoTAY8B 36 minutes ago

RoastedGotEm

Valentino Handsome @jk_rowling Oh so the famous TERF***book writer wants to end Cancel Culture. How surprising. 36 minutes ago