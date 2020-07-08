Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Band Lady A Files Lawsuit Against 'Lady A' Singer Anita White

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Lady A, the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum, is filing a lawsuit against Anita White, also known as Lady A. The “Need You Now” trio is suing the blues singer in Nashville’s U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee due to her alleged attempt to “enforce purported trademark rights in a mark [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga literally gave a fan the clothes off her back during a sweet encounter [Video]

Lady Gaga literally gave a fan the clothes off her back during a sweet encounter

During a recent encounter in Malibu, California, Lady Gaga was so moved by a fan’s story that she literally decided to give her the jacket she was wearing.When the fan, 27-year-old Shannon McKee, saw..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:18Published
Lady Gaga gifted fan her jacket after hearing moving coming out story [Video]

Lady Gaga gifted fan her jacket after hearing moving coming out story

Lady Gaga gifted a fan the jacket she was wearing after the singer was touched by the young woman's story about her music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Lady Antebellum Changes Name In Response To US Protests [Video]

Lady Antebellum Changes Name In Response To US Protests

Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A because of its association with slavery in the U.S. The country music group said it took the name from the Southern antebellum style home they first took..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Lady Antebellum Files Lawsuit Against Singer Lady A After Name Change

 The band Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, said they are suing singer Anita White over a disagreement that stemmed from their name change. In a...
E! Online Also reported by •Seattle TimesAceShowbizFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

SyndicateOfSAM

Syndicate of SAM RT @Cernovich: Woke whites change their band name and now sue a black woman who used same name for decades before them. https://t.co/uW2I2P… 7 seconds ago

mingfire

Carbi B Look at this white privilege at work---The Band Lady A Files Lawsuit Against Singer Anita 'Lady A' White https://t.co/BkVVZGJnbs via @thr 8 seconds ago

MarieSjlin

Marie Sjölin RT @THR: Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, files lawsuit against blues singer Anita White who goes by the name Lady A https://t.co… 10 seconds ago

janvinjoey

Vince Marasco RT @ShawnG927: In June, “Lady Antebellum” changed their name to “Lady A” so that their name wasn’t “racist”! Problem was a black blues sing… 13 seconds ago

deejayspeaks

deejayspeaks RT @gorskon: @ladya And, Lady A goes from heroes to zeroes in record time. https://t.co/KjPA6QViNu 32 seconds ago

mwenger1993

Laura #Covfefe ☘ 👠 RT @nypost: The band Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, files lawsuit against blues singer Anita 'Lady A' White https://t.co/1m7sNk… 37 seconds ago

GiarmoNancy

nancy giarmo RT @anonpatriotq: Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A to be woke. Lady A sues the real Lady A, a black blues singer of 20 years, for the… 42 seconds ago

millerlab

Dana ~ 🏳️‍🌈🔬~ RT @seattletimes: Country group Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, is asking a federal judge to clear its continued use of the name. Seattle… 2 minutes ago