The Band Lady A Files Lawsuit Against 'Lady A' Singer Anita White
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Lady A, the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum, is filing a lawsuit against Anita White, also known as Lady A. The “Need You Now” trio is suing the blues singer in Nashville’s U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee due to her alleged attempt to “enforce purported trademark rights in a mark [...]
The band Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, said they are suing singer Anita White over a disagreement that stemmed from their name change. In a... E! Online Also reported by •Seattle Times •AceShowbiz •FOXNews.com
