Ruby Rose Congratulates Javicia Leslie On Her New 'Batwoman' Role

Just Jared Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Ruby Rose is really excited to hear who is taking over her title as Batwoman! The former star of the CW series headed to her Instagram page to congratulate Javicia Leslie. “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. ❤️ I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie [...]
