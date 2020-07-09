Ruby Rose Congratulates Javicia Leslie On Her New 'Batwoman' Role
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Ruby Rose is really excited to hear who is taking over her title as Batwoman! The former star of the CW series headed to her Instagram page to congratulate Javicia Leslie. “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. ❤️ I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie [...]
Batwoman won't kill off Ruby Rose's character Kate Kane 'Batwoman' showrunner Caroline Dries has insisted she won't be killing off Kate Kane after Ruby's exit from the series. The CW series was thrown..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:11Published