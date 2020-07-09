Global  

Ruby Rose Reacts to Javicia Leslie's 'Batwoman' Casting

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 9 July 2020
Ruby Rose is super ecstatic for Javicia Leslie to be the new Batwoman! The former star, who stepped away from the role, shared her excitement on Instagram. “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. ❤️ I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the [...]
