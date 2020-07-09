Ruby Rose Reacts to Javicia Leslie's 'Batwoman' Casting
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Ruby Rose is super ecstatic for Javicia Leslie to be the new Batwoman! The former star, who stepped away from the role, shared her excitement on Instagram. “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. ❤️ I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the [...]
Batwoman won't kill off Ruby Rose's character Kate Kane 'Batwoman' showrunner Caroline Dries has insisted she won't be killing off Kate Kane after Ruby's exit from the series. The CW series was thrown..
