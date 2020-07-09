Global  

Naya Rivera Cozied Up to Son Josey in Cute Photo Posted Just One Day Before Boating Incident

Just Jared Thursday, 9 July 2020
Naya Rivera‘s most recent Instagram post is a heartbreaking one. On Tuesday (July 7), the 33-year-old Glee actress shared a photo while getting a kiss from her 4-year-old son Josey. “Just the two of us,” Naya captioned the photo. It was reported on Wednesday that Naya had gone missing during a boat trip on Lake [...]
