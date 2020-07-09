Amanda Kloots ‘Heartbroken’ Over Nick Cordero’s Death: ‘Words Can’t Describe How Much I Will Miss Him’

Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41 The Broadway actor spent more than 90 days in the hospital fighting complications related to COVID-19. He died on Sunday, July 5. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram to share a message. Amanda Kloots, via Instagram Amanda Kloots, via Instagram...
Following the loss of her husband, Amanda Kloots is reflecting on the silver linings. On Sunday, the professional dancer and trainer shared devastating news: