|
Katie Holmes Follows Thandie Newton on Instagram After Those Tom Cruise Comments
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
People can’t help but take note of the most recent person who Katie Holmes followed on Instagram! The 41-year-old actress just started following Westworld actress Thandie Newton on the social media app. In a candid interview this week, Thandie talked about what it was like to work with Tom Cruise (Katie‘s ex-husband) on the movie [...]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this