Katie Holmes Follows Thandie Newton on Instagram After Those Tom Cruise Comments

Just Jared Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
People can’t help but take note of the most recent person who Katie Holmes followed on Instagram! The 41-year-old actress just started following Westworld actress Thandie Newton on the social media app. In a candid interview this week, Thandie talked about what it was like to work with Tom Cruise (Katie‘s ex-husband) on the movie [...]
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Thandie Newton was 'scared' of Tom Cruise

Thandie Newton was 'scared' of Tom Cruise 01:14

 Thandie Newton has revealed she was "scared" of Tom Cruise when they worked on 'Mission: Impossible 2'.

