Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brad Pitt Stops By Angelina Jolie's Gated Community in L.A.

Just Jared Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Brad Pitt rides his motorcycle while zooming away from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie‘s gated community on Thursday afternoon (July 9) in Los Angeles. The 56-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor was seemingly stopping by Angelina‘s home to spend time with their kids. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt A new report this week said [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are co-parenting amicably after therapy

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are co-parenting amicably after therapy 00:47

 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are amicably co-parenting after "a lot of family therapy" and the pair reportedly now have a much more cordial relationship.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Angelina Jolie's gives an intervention on global education [Video]

Angelina Jolie's gives an intervention on global education

Angelina Jolie has issued a warning that millions of children will never return to school after the coronavirus pandemic subsides unless action is taken.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Relação de Brad e Angelina se tornou 'mais amigável' após terapia [Video]

Relação de Brad e Angelina se tornou 'mais amigável' após terapia

O ator e a atriz não se davam bem desde a separação, mas após passarem por terapia familiar, o ex-casal está disposto a manter uma relação civilizada

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:57Published
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 'legal matters' delayed due to Covid-19 [Video]

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 'legal matters' delayed due to Covid-19

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's court proceedings have "slowed down" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this