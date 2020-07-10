Global  

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to wrap up after season four at Netflix

Mid-Day Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The supernatural horror series 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will come to an end with its coming season, part four, on Netflix later this year. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner made the announcement on late Wednesday (local time). "Working on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been an incredible honour from day one....
Video credit: THR News - Published
News video: Netflix Cancels 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' | THR News

Netflix Cancels 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' | THR News 01:22

 The streamer announced Wednesday that Archie-verse drama 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will end when it returns later this year for "part four."

