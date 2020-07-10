Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to wrap up after season four at Netflix
Friday, 10 July 2020 () The supernatural horror series 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will come to an end with its coming season, part four, on Netflix later this year. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner made the announcement on late Wednesday (local time). "Working on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been an incredible honour from day one....
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD 7x07 "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D" Season 7 Episode 7 Promo trailer - Check out the promo for Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Season 7 Episode 7 "The Totally..