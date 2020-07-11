Watch: Here’s Some Of The Funniest Will Smith + Jada Pinkett Memes You Gotta See Before The Weekend Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

The Internet refuses to be defeated. Over the past few hours, social media has erupted over the headline-generating conversation between married Hollywood heavyweights Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith over a past romance with August Alsina. Here’s some of the funniest memes you gotta see before the weekend kicks off!



The post Watch: Here’s Some Of The Funniest Will Smith + Jada Pinkett Memes You Gotta See Before The Weekend appeared first on . The Internet refuses to be defeated. Over the past few hours, social media has erupted over the headline-generating conversation between married Hollywood heavyweights Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith over a past romance with August Alsina. Here’s some of the funniest memes you gotta see before the weekend kicks off!The post Watch: Here’s Some Of The Funniest Will Smith + Jada Pinkett Memes You Gotta See Before The Weekend appeared first on . 👓 View full article

