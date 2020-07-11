|
Watch: Here’s Some Of The Funniest Will Smith + Jada Pinkett Memes You Gotta See Before The Weekend
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
The Internet refuses to be defeated. Over the past few hours, social media has erupted over the headline-generating conversation between married Hollywood heavyweights Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith over a past romance with August Alsina. Here’s some of the funniest memes you gotta see before the weekend kicks off!
