Tahj Mowry Professes His Love For Naya Rivera In Moving Tribute On Instagram Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Many celebrities have been sharing their thoughts and prayers for Naya Rivera‘s safe return since it was reported she had went missing during a boating trip on Lake Piru in California earlier this week. However, none were as emotional as Tahj Mowry‘s. Tahj, who you’ll recognize from Baby Daddy, Smart Guy and Sister, Sister, shared [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 2 days ago Heather Morris prays for Naya Rivera 01:03 Heather Morris prays for ‘Glee’ co-star Naya Rivera The actress appealed for "love and light" following the shocking news her former 'Glee' co-star has gone missing while on a boat trip with her four-year-old son Josey. She wrote on her Instagram Story: A search was embarked on for Naya after... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned



'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after she did not return a boat she had rented with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California. Her son.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this