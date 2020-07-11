|
Tahj Mowry Professes His Love For Naya Rivera In Moving Tribute On Instagram
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Many celebrities have been sharing their thoughts and prayers for Naya Rivera‘s safe return since it was reported she had went missing during a boating trip on Lake Piru in California earlier this week. However, none were as emotional as Tahj Mowry‘s. Tahj, who you’ll recognize from Baby Daddy, Smart Guy and Sister, Sister, shared [...]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this