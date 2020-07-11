Naya Rivera's Mother & Brother Pay Vigil at the Lake Where She Went Missing
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Naya Rivera‘s mother and brother were spotted visiting Lake Piru on Saturday (July 11), three days after the actress went missing while swimming in the lake. The Ventura County Sheriff’s department is still searching for Naya and the sheriff has been giving daily updates on what they were doing to try and locate the former [...]
Following the presumed drowning of actress Naya Rivera while out boating with her young son Wednesday on Lake Piru in Ventura County, local residents have launched a petition demanding that authorities put up warning signs about the lake’s powerful undertow. Tina Patel reports.
Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead after the search shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission, with new security footage and the 911 call released. ET Canada has the latest update on..