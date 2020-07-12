Global  
 

Victoria Beckham 'could not be happier' for son Brooklyn's engagement to Nicola Peltz

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham "could not be happier" for her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his fiance, Nicola Peltz.

According to People Magazine, the 46-year-old Victoria celebrated the couple in an Instagram post on Saturday, sharing a photo of the two.


News video: Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged

Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged 00:32

 Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed he is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz.Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz, 25, to marry him two weeks ago.

