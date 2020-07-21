|
Brooklyn Beckham is too immature to get married: Ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
England football great David Beckham and model Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn is not ready for marriage, according to his ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra.
Brooklyn, 21, recently announced his engagement with American actress Nicola Peltz. The couple are planing to tie the knot next year.
Lexy and Brooklyn dated for a year...
