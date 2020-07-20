|
Brooklyn Beckham's Ex Lexy Panterra Says He's 'Way Too Immature to Get Married'
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
One of Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex-girlfriends is reacting to news of his engagement to Nicola Peltz. Lexy Panterra opened up in a new interview about her relationship with the 21-year-old photographer, and voiced her doubts about his engagement. The 30-year-old hip-hop artist first met Brooklyn back in 2017 at Coachella. They went on to date for [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this