Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brooklyn Beckham's Ex Lexy Panterra Says He's 'Way Too Immature to Get Married'

Just Jared Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
One of Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex-girlfriends is reacting to news of his engagement to Nicola Peltz. Lexy Panterra opened up in a new interview about her relationship with the 21-year-old photographer, and voiced her doubts about his engagement. The 30-year-old hip-hop artist first met Brooklyn back in 2017 at Coachella. They went on to date for [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

David and Victoria Beckham buying son Brooklyn and fiancée a London love-nest [Video]

David and Victoria Beckham buying son Brooklyn and fiancée a London love-nest

Brooklyn Beckham's parents David and Victoria are reportedly planning on buying their son and his fiancee Nicola Peltz a London home as a wedding gift.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
David Beckham congratulates son Brooklyn on engagement [Video]

David Beckham congratulates son Brooklyn on engagement

David Beckham congratulates son Brooklyn on engagement David Beckham has congratulated his son Brooklyn on his engagement. The retired soccer star said he was "so happy" for the aspiring photographer..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:55Published
Brooklyn Beckham s'est fiancé: à quand le mariage? [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham s'est fiancé: à quand le mariage?

Fraîchement fiancés, Brooklyn Beckham et sa chérie Nicola Peltz organiseront deux cérémonies de mariage en 2021.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Brooklyn Beckham's Ex Lexy Panterra Says He's 'Way Too Immature to Get Married' 2 minutes ago

JillSensation

Jill Sensation Brooklyn Beckham's Ex Lexy Panterra Shades His Engagement: He's 'Method - https://t.co/z7QARkVsj0 - celebrity news,… https://t.co/2jNORHNNrh 10 minutes ago

egotastic

Egotastic! RT @JustJared: Brooklyn Beckham's ex Lexy Panterra is reacting to his engagement news: https://t.co/XDsuLkMBJo 24 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Brooklyn Beckham's ex Lexy Panterra is reacting to his engagement news: https://t.co/XDsuLkMBJo 28 minutes ago

dailystar

Daily Star Brooklyn Beckham's ex, @lexypanterra, slams 'immature' star's engagement https://t.co/QXt7iAaVKW 45 minutes ago

CelebInsiderorg

CelebrityInsider.org Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex-Girlfriend Lexy Panterra Says He's ‘Way Too Immature To Get Married’ After His Engagement Wit… https://t.co/K2SgtzzHpb 5 hours ago

AlanaKathryn4

A’Superstarswag. Sunshine Style Photographer RT @HollywoodLife: Lexy Panterra shaded her ex Brooklyn Beckham! https://t.co/jVFtLhc31G https://t.co/EoRXM2tPU8 6 hours ago

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife Lexy Panterra shaded her ex Brooklyn Beckham! https://t.co/jVFtLhc31G https://t.co/EoRXM2tPU8 6 hours ago