Esha Deol debunks rumours of Hema Malini's ill health Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has refuted rumours surrounding the health of her mother and actress Hema Malini, saying she is "fit and fine".



Esha took to Twitter to issue the clarification after several reports suggesting Hema Malini's ill health surfaced on the net.







My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine รฐร‚ยŸยงยฟ !... ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

