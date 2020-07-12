Heather Morris Asks If She Can Join Search Efforts for Naya Rivera
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Heather Morris is offering her help in the search for Naya Rivera. The 33-year-old Glee actress reached out the Venture County Sheriff’s department on Twitter on Saturday (July 11) to ask if there is anyway she can help as they search for Naya at Lake Piru after her disappearance. “My name is Heather Morris, I’m [...]
The search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was set to continue early Thursday morning after she went missing Wednesday afternoon on a lake in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.