Heather Morris Asks Police to Join Search for Her Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Heather Morris wants to lend a helping hand. On Saturday night, the Glee alum reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and offered her services. She asked authorities if she...
The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera continues, 24 hours since the actress was reported missing after disappearing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said on Thursday the 33-year-old was presumed to have drowned and the effort to find her was...
Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son told police he watched her disappear beneath the water at the California lake she is feared to have drowned at, an officer has said.Police told the PA news agency that..
