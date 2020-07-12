Global  
 

Heather Morris Asks Police to Join Search for Her Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera

E! Online Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Heather Morris wants to lend a helping hand. On Saturday night, the Glee alum reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and offered her services. She asked authorities if she...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera

Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera 01:04

 The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera continues, 24 hours since the actress was reported missing after disappearing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said on Thursday the 33-year-old was presumed to have drowned and the effort to find her was...

