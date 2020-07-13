|
Elvis Presley's only grandson passes away
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Elvis Presley's only grandson passed away on Sunday, his mother Lisa Marie Presley's manager confirmed to AFP, with local media reporting the death as an apparent suicide.
