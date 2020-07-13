Global  
 

Elvis Presley's only grandson passes away

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Elvis Presley's only grandson passed away on Sunday, his mother Lisa Marie Presley's manager confirmed to AFP, with local media reporting the death as an apparent suicide.
Elvis's only grandson dies at 27

 Elvis Presley's only grandson died Sunday, his mother Lisa Marie Presley's manager confirmed to AFP, with local media reporting the death as an apparent suicide....
Japan Today


