Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge W/ Megan Thee Stallion In Car Hours After Kylie Jenner Pool Moment
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Toronto rap star Tory Lanez is making headlines for the wrong reasons right now. The hip-hop crooner has reportedly landed in handcuffs after California law enforcement found a concealed weapon in an SUV he and publicized rap pal Megan Thee Stallion were in. Tory Lanez x Arrested According to reports, the bust happened early Sunday […]
