Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge W/ Megan Thee Stallion In Car Hours After Kylie Jenner Pool Moment

SOHH Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge W/ Megan Thee Stallion In Car Hours After Kylie Jenner Pool MomentToronto rap star Tory Lanez is making headlines for the wrong reasons right now. The hip-hop crooner has reportedly landed in handcuffs after California law enforcement found a concealed weapon in an SUV he and publicized rap pal Megan Thee Stallion were in. Tory Lanez x Arrested According to reports, the bust happened early Sunday […]

The post Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge W/ Megan Thee Stallion In Car Hours After Kylie Jenner Pool Moment appeared first on .
