Deepika Padukone changes her Instagram, Twitter names to 'Veronica' as 'Cocktail' completes 8 years

Video credit: Rumble Studio - Published 3 days ago Vocal parrot is fed up and tired waiting for dinner 00:21 We all can sympathize when we are hungry and waiting for dinner. It can be so tiresome. Such is the case when Einstein and his owner are waiting for their dinner. It can seem like it is taking forever! As far as Einstein is concerned, it might be tomorrow! Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot is a...