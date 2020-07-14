Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deepika Padukone changes her Instagram, Twitter names to 'Veronica' as 'Cocktail' completes 8 years

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Actor Deepika Padukone celebrated eight years of her hit film 'Cocktail' on Monday by changing her Instagram and Twitter names to 'Veronica', the character she portrayed in the film. The 34-year-old actor also changed her profile picture on the two social media platforms to her iconic first look from the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Vocal parrot is fed up and tired waiting for dinner

Vocal parrot is fed up and tired waiting for dinner 00:21

 We all can sympathize when we are hungry and waiting for dinner. It can be so tiresome. Such is the case when Einstein and his owner are waiting for their dinner. It can seem like it is taking forever! As far as Einstein is concerned, it might be tomorrow! Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot is a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYPD Cop Put in Headlock While Trying to Disperse Crowd [Video]

NYPD Cop Put in Headlock While Trying to Disperse Crowd

NEW YORK — A chilling video of a police officer being held in a headlock has come to light after it was tweeted by the Sergeants Benevolent Association on July 12. Two NYPD officers who attempted..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:22Published
Bus Plunges Into Chinese Reservoir, Killing 21 People [Video]

Bus Plunges Into Chinese Reservoir, Killing 21 People

ANSHUN, GUIZHOU, CHINA — A public bus is believed to have lost control before it abruptly swerved across the road; the vehicle then smashed through a guard rail and crashed into a reservoir. The..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:27Published
Deepika Padukone garners 50 million Insta followers [Video]

Deepika Padukone garners 50 million Insta followers

Actress Deepika Padukone has garnered a following of 50 mn on Instagram, and she is "grateful".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this

KTCityTimes

City Times Why did @deepikapadukone change her Instagram, Twitter names to ‘Veronica’? https://t.co/sTindD1J27 14 hours ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Deepika Padukone changes her Instagram, Twitter names to 'Veronica' as 'Cocktail' completes...… https://t.co/C4Yp6fIyHa 14 hours ago