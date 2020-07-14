Global  
 

Amber Heard's Personal Diary Entry About Johnny Depp Fight Becomes Public

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Amber Heard‘s diary entry, written during her 2015 honeymoon on a train in Southeast Asia, has been made public during Johnny Depp‘s lawsuit against a UK tabloid for calling him a “wife beater.” “Our fight was terrible. Johnny… at one point found himself with his shirt wrapped around my neck. Amazing to think about (the) [...]
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnny Depp's ex-assistant alleges Amber Heard was 'abuser in relationship'

Johnny Depp's ex-assistant alleges Amber Heard was 'abuser in relationship' 00:56

 Johnny Depp's former personal assistant was "appalled" at Amber Heard's allegations of domestic violence against the actor because he considered her to be the "abuser in the relationship".

