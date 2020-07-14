Dianna Agron Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera: 'I Cannot Make Sense of This Tremendous Loss'
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Dianna Agron has posted a touching message for her friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera. “Naya and I fell into stride with such ease, she was my first friend and ally on our show. In the pilot, our characters came and went with such swiftness. Our enthusiasm brimmed with all of the unknown. We tried [...]
Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead After Body Is Found The 'Glee' star went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. According to her son, they both jumped into the water to swim, but Rivera never came back. She was presumed to have drowned as authorities...