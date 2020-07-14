Dianna Agron Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera: 'I Cannot Make Sense of This Tremendous Loss' Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dianna Agron has posted a touching message for her friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera. “Naya and I fell into stride with such ease, she was my first friend and ally on our show. In the pilot, our characters came and went with such swiftness. Our enthusiasm brimmed with all of the unknown. We tried [...] 👓 View full article

