White House Nominates Seb Gorka, Noted Fish Oil Pusher, to National Security Education Board

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
White House Nominates Seb Gorka, Noted Fish Oil Pusher, to National Security Education BoardFormer White House adviser and current conservative talk radio host Sebastian Gorka will be appointed to a four-year term of the National Security Education Program by President Donald Trump.
