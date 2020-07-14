White House Nominates Seb Gorka, Noted Fish Oil Pusher, to National Security Education Board
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Former White House adviser and current conservative talk radio host Sebastian Gorka will be appointed to a four-year term of the National Security Education Program by President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the US ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House, called him a cherished..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published