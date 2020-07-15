Global  
 

Naya Rivera’s Family Speak On Her Tragic Death + Thank Fans For Loyal Support

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Naya Rivera’s Family Speak On Her Tragic Death + Thank Fans For Loyal Support“Glee” actress Naya Rivera‘s family has come forward to speak on her shocking death last week following an extensive search at a California lake. The late entertainer’s day ones released a statement thanking fans and authorities for showing massive support. Naya Rivera x Family Statement On Tuesday, the Rivera family issued a public message to […]

The post Naya Rivera’s Family Speak On Her Tragic Death + Thank Fans For Loyal Support appeared first on .
 Naya Rivera's family says heaven has gained a "sassy angel" as they thanked fans for their love and prayers in their first statement since her death.

