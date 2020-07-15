Global  
 

Porsha Williams Arrested at Breonna Taylor Protest

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Porsha Williams has been arrested. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was arrested while protesting the killing of Breonna Taylor on Tuesday (July 14) in Louisville, Kentucky. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Porsha Williams Porsha joined others outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to protest for justice for Breonna‘s death. [...]
