Porsha Williams Arrested at Breonna Taylor Protest
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Porsha Williams has been arrested. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was arrested while protesting the killing of Breonna Taylor on Tuesday (July 14) in Louisville, Kentucky. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Porsha Williams Porsha joined others outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to protest for justice for Breonna‘s death. [...]
New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing The audio includes interviews with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and Sergeant John Mattingly, who was injured on the night of..
This 7,000-square-foot mural in Annapolis, Maryland is a tribute to Breonna Taylor. Artists and volunteers painted the mural over two basketball courts. Taylor was shot and killed by police serving a..