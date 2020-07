Vidya Balan's many avatars in and as Shakuntala Devi Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Amazon Prime Video today released the poster of the much-awaited biographical drama - Shakuntala Devi, making its global premiere exclusively on the service on 31st July.



A witty, eccentric, child prodigy - *Shakuntala Devi*, was admired by many. Popularly known as 'The Human-Computer', Shakuntala Devi lived life on her own... 👓 View full article

